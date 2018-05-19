Security has been beefed up at strategic locations in Benin, ahead of the Edo State congress of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday.

The state chapter of the APC is expected to elect its new executives.

There is a heavy security presence at the Imaguero College on Sapele road in Benin, the venue of the congress.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Security were sighted at the entrance of the school and within its premises.

The college hall was also manned by operatives of the different security agencies to ensure that only persons accredited for the exercise were allowed to go in.

No fewer than 800 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state are expected to participate in the exercise.

As of the time of filing the report, accreditation was still ongoing at the Urhokpota hall in Benin, while some of the accredited delegates had begun to arrive at the venue for the congress.

The delegates are seated according to their respective senatorial districts of Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central.

However, the exercise had yet to commence.