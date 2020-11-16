



A Federal High Court, Abuja, will today begin hearing in the certificate forgery suit instituted against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In June, the University of Ibadan (UI) confirmed that Obaseki was a product of the institution.

The Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, in a statement, said he gained admission in 1976 and studied Classics.

UI added that Obaseki graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

The APC wants the court to quash his nomination by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September governorship poll.

The suit was filed on July 14, shortly after Obaseki emerged as PDP candidate. He went on to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.





The party has assembled a legal team of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Akin Olujimi.

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed had fixed today after a request by Olujimi, leading counsel for APC and a chieftain, Edobor Williams.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was joined in the suit marked FHC/B/CS/74/2020.

The plaintiffs prayed the court for an order disqualifying Obaseki on the grounds that he supplied false information on oath to INEC, an act said to be contrary to Section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

Ken Mozia (SAN) and Rasaq Isenalumhe had announced appearance for Obaseki and PDP respectively. INEC is expected to announce its representation.