Hope Democratic Party

Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Albert Oworu, on Thursday prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to cancel the February 23 presidential election, describing the exercise as a “referendum” and not an election.

Newsmen report that in their petition marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, the party urged the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election and order a fresh poll.

Owuru who secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election, insisted that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act.

