A Peoples Democratic Party senator representing Plateau North at the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has set up a register to collect views from members of his constituency on the hate speech bill currently before the National Assembly.

The bill, which has passed second reading, when passed into law, prescribes death sentence for offenders.

Senator Gyang, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Musa Ashoms in Jos on Sunday, said the views canvassed by members of his constituency on the matter is final and will form his position on the controversial bill.

He said, “In furtherance of citizen participation in the making of any legislation, Barrister Gyang has, with effect from Monday 25/11/19, opened a register at his Constituency office in Jos for citizens to sign and make their position known on the two bills.

“The distinguished senator shall table all the views so canvassed on the two bills before the Senate as the voice and wish of the people of Plateau North.”

The statement assured that, “Having sworn to an oath to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Senator will not be a party to, or grant consent to any proposed legislation that will compromise or subvert the fundamental rights of citizens and, in particular, the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the same Constitution.”

It added “To deprive citizens of the right to freedom of speech and expression is tantamount to endorsing and introducing a regime of tyranny.

“This becomes even more draconian when death sentence has been prescribed as penalty in the Hate Speech Bill.”