Following widespread rumors, especially on the social media, that the Kano State Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for the People’s Democratic Party PDP, he said he is yet to decamp.

“The attention of the office of the Deputy Governor of Kano state Professor Hafiz Abubakar has been drawn to a story circulating in the social media saying that he has defected from APC to PDP, it is important to inform all his supporters, well wishers, associates and the general public that such important decision is not taken on the pages of social media.”

This is contained in a press statement issued Wednesday night and signed by Abdulwahab Sa’id Ahmad, a media assistant in the office of the Deputy Governor.

The statement further called on the public to await whatever political stance he will decide on in the near future.

“The general public should note that whatever the future political direction of His Excellency Professor Hafiz Abubakar the state Deputy Governor and his teeming supporters and political associates would be in the public domain at the appropriate time after due consultations with all concerned elders” the statement added.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Governor has been advised by the state government to resign or remain in the government following a petition he submitted to the police and the SSS which was copied to the AIG of the Zone.