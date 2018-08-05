The Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, on Saturday tendered his letter of resignation to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje amid political crisis.

Abubakar’s notice of resignation was contained in a letter he wrote to Ganduje dated Aug. 4, 2018.

The outgoing Deputy Governor said he had desired to remain in office until the end of their tenure, but chose to resign due to irreconcilable differences with the governor.

“I regret to write and notify you of my decision to resign my position as Deputy Governor of Kano State with effect from Saturday 4th August, 2018.

“Your Excellency, I would have desired to remain up to the end of our tenure in order to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the good people of Kano State as expressed in their mandate given to our joint ticket in 2015.

“But with the current and persistent irreconcilable differences on matters relating to governance and government operations, personal opinions, and the concept of, and respect for, democratic ideals and values.

“It would be unfair to my conscience, to the good people of Kano State and to you as the head of the government to continue to remain in my position as the Deputy Governor.

“Your Excellency would recall several instances I had to draw your attention to the need to understand and appreciate these differences in order to avoid drifting into the kind of unnecessary crisis we are facing today, but to no avail,” the letter reads in part.

“I have endured immeasurable and unjustifiable humiliation for over two and half years without any reason other than my principled position on issues of governance and the desire to keep the government on track,” the letter added.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, confirmed receipt of the resignation letter by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Abubakar, a loyalist of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for siding with the former governor now Sen Rabi’u Kwankwaso in the political impasse in the state.

The former Deputy Governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, had on Tuesday, July 31, petitioned the state police Commissioner, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf and Department of Security Service over alleged threat to his life and plans to impeach him.