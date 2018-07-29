The spiritual leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, has attributed the defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the hand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election to the alleged unruly behavior of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Maharaji stated this, Friday, at his worship centre, Satguru Maharaji village along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ibadan during a press conference, saying that Fayose had offended notable elders, including himself and President Muhammadu Buhari through his unguarded statements. His words: “A child that disrespects elders will suffer doom but I appealed to Tinubu and other elders in political circle to please forgive him. Fayose has erred but they should not disown him. This should be a lesson to others to respect elders so that they won’t suffer doom like Fayose”.

Maharaji also declared his unflinching support for President Buhari, describing those who decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties as hungry politicians who lack integrity.

He explained that his support for Buhari was borne out of his sterling performance in office as President of Nigeria.

He further predicted that the forthcoming general elections would be successful, peaceful and won by Buhari.

On the spate of killings in the country by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Maharaji tasked the Federal Government to immediately arrest the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), noting that the arrest was necessary because the association had admitted responsibility for the killings across the country.

“The inertia so far exhibited by the government in the face of continuous killings by the Fulani perpetrators is highly intriguing. Why is the government not responding to criminality of Fulani murderers the way it did in the Niger Delta against agitators who did not kill but only torched machines and equipments to demand for decent conditions of living?”