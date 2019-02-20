



Gunmen suspected to be political killers have shot dead the All Progressives Congress chairman in Logara/Umuohiagu Ward in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that the deceased, Ifeanyi Ozoemena, was shot dead on Tuesday night two hours after he had finished presiding over a meeting of his party in the ward, in preparation for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls billed for Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the APC Ward chairman was shot dead in his house in front of his family members.

The vice chairman of Logara Development Union, Mr. Martin Opara, who confirmed the killing to newsmen, said that the community was taken aback by the incident.

He said that the community had never witnessed such political killing before, even as he urged the security agencies to fish out the killers of the APC ward chairman without any delay.

Opara said that the Eze-in-council, in conjunction with the community’s town union, had met and sent a delegation to Divisional Police Officer requesting that the masterminds be arrested without any hesitation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who confirmed the killing to newsmen in a telephone conversation, said that the Police had evacuated the body.

According to the CP, the gunmen who killed the APC chieftain operated in an SUV.

The police boss said, “Investigation is on and it is an unfortunate situation. The gunmen came in an SUV jeep and shot him dead.

“The incident happened at a time we were busy with the preparations for this weekend’s presidential and Nation Assembly elections.”