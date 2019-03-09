



Some unidentified gunmen dressed in the Nigeria police uniforms have reportedly disrupted voting at Ward 6 in Ngor Opkala area of Imo State.

The gunmen also reportedly dispossessed INEC officials of electoral materials.

“Unfortunately, gunmen dressed in police uniform (suspected to be fake), just stormed Ward 6, Ngor Opkala, Imo State, allegedly dispossessing the INEC officials of the electoral materials. It happened few minutes ago,” a source told newsmen.