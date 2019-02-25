



A Police Corporal identified as Sunday Idoko, is said to have been shot dead by gunmen who attacked him while guarding a vehicle conveying election result from Ipokia to Ilaro collation centre.

It was gathered that Idoko was gunned down around 8.00pm on Sunday when the vehicle ran into an ambush laid by hoodlums at Eredo area in Yewa South Local Government.

The hoodlums opened fire on the vehicle on sighting it.

The results of the House of Representatives for Ipokia/Yewa South Federal Constituency were being taken to Oronna Hall in Ilaro at the time.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the attack and death of the officer, assured that the attackers would be brought to book.

He said that the election result was, however, intact.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has given a directive to the effect that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigate and Intelligence Department, Wale Abase, should commence investigation into the case.

“The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday evening, when he was escorting election results to Ilaro. The hoodlums laid ambushed on the vehicle conveying the result.

“We are on the trail of the hoodlums and we are going to arrest them,” he said.