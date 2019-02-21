



Gunmen suspected to be hired political killers have shot dead the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Logara/Umuohiagu ward in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the deceased, Ifeanyi Ozoemena, was shot dead on Tuesday night, two hours after he had finished presiding over a meeting of his party in the ward in preparation for the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls.

According to eyewitnesses, the APC ward chairman was shot dead in his house in the presence of his family members.

The vice chairman of Logara Development Union, Chief Martin Opara, who confirmed the killing to newsmen, said the community was panic-stricken and mourning.

He said the community had never witnessed such a political killing even as he called on security agencies to fish out the killers of the APC ward chairman without delay.

Opara said the Eze-in-Council, in conjunction with the community’s town union, had met and had sent a delegation to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) requesting that the masterminds be arrested without hesitation.

The community leader said: “This killing is strange to our community. Reports say that he was shot severally in his house until he died. We have met with the Eze-in-Council and have sent a delegation to the DPO requesting that the killers should be arrested immediately.

“Logara community is known for peace and we won’t jeopardize the peace. The deceased finished hosting a meeting of APC members in his ward after which gunmen operating in a jeep came and requested to see him. On sighting him, they shot him severally before they left.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who also confirmed the killing to newsmen, said the police had evacuated the corpse, adding that the gunmen who killed the APC chieftain operated in an SUV.

The police boss said: “Investigation is on and it is an unfortunate situation. The gunmen came in an SUV jeep and shot him dead.

“The incident happened at a time when we were busy with preparations for this weekend’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We have visited the crime scene and we have evacuated the corpse. We have done the preliminary investigations, including taking of photographs. We have launched an extensive investigation into the killing.

“The idea is to apprehend the fleeing killers. I just finished from an inter-agency meeting and the idea is to arrest the hoodlums. We will get the killers, I assure Imo people.”