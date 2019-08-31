<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen operating along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Friday kidnapped the member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo.

Dabo was seized at about 12:30 AM from his car around Farakwai Village.

The hoodlums left the vehicle on the road with its doors ajar.

Spokesman for the State Police Command DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the development and said the police were already combing the area to rescue the lawmaker.

He said: “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the Command received information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

”Patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station. Upon search, an ID card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency was found.

”A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.

”Teams of conventional Police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.

”The IGP’s IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. Update will follow, please.”

The abduction of the lawmaker came four days after the kidnap of three final year students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and three other people on Kaduna-Abuja highway.