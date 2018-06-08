Some gunmen on Thursday evening dispersed the gathering of the Rivers State All Progressives Congres, APC, in Asarama in Andoni local Government area of the the state.

Chief Mowan Etete, the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Political Affairs was decamping to APC at the event.

Etete who resigned from Governor Wike’s government about a month ago, had complained of alleged underdevelopment of his area by the administration he is serving.

Although the reports from the riverine community remained sketchy at press time, it was however gathered that no sooner had the state APC Chairman Mr. Ojukaiye Flag Amachree, took charge of the ceremony than the gunmen started shooting to scare people away from the gathering.

But there was instant response from security operatives as they returned fire with life bullets and teargas cannisters at the direction of the hoodlums before normalcy was restored.

This however did not stop loyalists of the party and their supporters from scampering away in diffrerent directions to the nearby bush.

There were no report of casualties at the time of filing this report, but a journalist who was the event said the bullets missed him by whiskers.

It noteworthy that the Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Tele Ikuru, the former Deputy Governor of Rivers state, are from Andoni local government area.

Also, Davies Ikanya, the immediate past State Chairman of APC, is also from Andoni local government area.

Rivers State Police Command was yet to react on the incident at press time.