



Gunmen on Wednesday invaded the venue of the Anambra South senatorial primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance at the Township Stadium, Ekwulobia, in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen had scared away delegates and disrupted the primary.

It was gathered that a certain disgruntled senatorial aspirant mobilised the hoodlums to the venue of the primary, with the intent to disrupt the exercise.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, subsequently led a team of policemen to disperse the thugs.

The Police also released canisters of teargas and fired several gunshots to scare away the hoodlums.

The exercise was temporarily suspended as of the time of filing this report.

The widow of the late Igbo leader, Bianca Ojukwu; businessman, Nicholas Ukachukwu; and the son of a First Republic aviation minister, Ikenna Mbazuluike-Amaechi, are major contenders in the senatorial race on the platform of APGA.

The party had, on Tuesday, disqualified oil magnate, Ifeanyi Uba, for not obtaining a waiver to contest the election, having dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for APGA a few months ago.