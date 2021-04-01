



A former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, escaped death by a whisker yesterday as gunmen attacked him in his hometown, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

However, they killed three policemen attached to Soludo, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and abducted the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne.

Newsmen gathered that Soludo was attacked during an interactive session between him and Isuofia youths.

A source told newsmen that the attack led to a serious stampede in Afuzo area of Isuofia.

Soludo has been enjoying popular support in his governorship race in the state.





An aide of Soludo, Hon. Pauly Onyeka, who is a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, told newsmen that his principal was safe and in an undisclosed location, after he was whisked out of the venue of the event.

Soludo, who later spoke to newsmen last night, confirmed the abduction of Ezenwanne.

He said he was delivering a lecture to about 1,000 youths, when the attackers struck.

He stated that he had spoken for about 45 minutes and was about to round-off his lecture, when sounds of gunshots were heard outside the Civic Hall venue.

He said he escaped unhurt when the stampede ensued.

Attempts to reach the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Toochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were unsuccessful as at press time.