



Kwara Police Command has confirmed that gunmen attacked a Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Arch. Lola Ashiru, and his campaign train in Ojoku in Irepodun Local Government area of the state.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, DSP, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kayode Egbetokun, as saying that police officers were dispatched to the scene at Ojoku immediately the report of the gunmen attack on Ashiru was received Wednesday evening.

Ashiru is the APC candidate for Kwara South Senatorial District.

The statement read in parts: “a team of policemen, led by the DPO Ilemona and the Squadron Commander 68 Pmf, Offa successfully brought the situation under control and rescued the candidate unhurt.

“It said that suspects, who were actively involved in the attack, were arrested and peace was restored.

“Manhunt for the remaining fleeing suspects had since begun, while discreet investigation of the incident is ongoing.

“The Command is restating its commitment to the safety of lives and property of the people of Kwara State.

“While warning sternly that hooliganism, thuggery, unlawful possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons will be met with superior forces and suspects arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Political party leaders are reminded of the peace accord they signed with respect to political campaigns in the state.

“The Command is appealing to the victims of this attack and their sympathisers not to result to self-help rather have confidence in the command that justice will not only be done, but will be seen to have been done in this case.

“The following GSM numbers can be called when in distress before, during and after the elections”, it said.