The gubernitorial rerun election in Kano state has recorded impressive turnout as eligible voters in the affected areas trooped out en masse to exercise their franchise.

It that there were impressive turnout accross the 28 eight Local Government Areas where the exercise is taking place, particularly Doguwa, Nasarawa, Rogo, Bichi, and Dala.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the polling units on time as they attended to voters who showed eagerness to elect candidate of their choice.

Though there were pockets of crisis occasioned by hoodlums, particularly in one of the polling units in Dallas, security operatives we’re on hand to put the situation under control.

As at the time of filling in this report, there was no record of major violence as votings are still going on at the polling units.