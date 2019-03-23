[FILES] A man has his thumb print verified through the window to vote at a polling station in Kano, commercial capital of northern Nigeria, on February 23, 2019. – Nigeria began counting votes in presidential elections, even as many people had yet to even cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology. Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get under way. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The gubernitorial rerun election in Kano state has recorded impressive turnout as eligible voters in the affected areas trooped out en masse to exercise their franchise.

It that there were impressive turnout accross the 28 eight Local Government Areas where the exercise is taking place, particularly Doguwa, Nasarawa, Rogo, Bichi, and Dala.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the polling units on time as they attended to voters who showed eagerness to elect candidate of their choice.

Though there were pockets of crisis occasioned by hoodlums, particularly in one of the polling units in Dallas, security operatives we’re on hand to put the situation under control.

As at the time of filling in this report, there was no record of major violence as votings are still going on at the polling units.

