



Some stakeholders in Abia have called on Gov Okezie Ikpeazu to improve on his performance in his second tenure by concentrating on workers welfare and infrastructure development.

The groups expressed their expectations of Ikpeazu’s second tenure in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

They congratulated the governor and urged him to create a remarkable tenure by focusing on issues that directly impacted on the people.

Dr Uche Chika, Chairman, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Abia state chapter said the governor should re-order his priorities and pay workers’ salaries to reduce manifest hunger in the state.

Chika also asked Ikpeazu to recover the land donated to Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) by Umueze community from intruders whom she said now had over 70 per cent of the land.

She called on the governor to fund the development, equipment and staffing of ABSUTH, primary and secondary health institutions in Abia to save lives of its residents.

The President, Leather Product Manufacturers Association of Abia State (LEPMAAS), Mr Okechukwu Williams, urged him to continue and increase his promotion of Made-in-Aba products as well as provide a conducive business atmosphere for investors.

Williams said the state, being the hub of small and medium scale industries (SMEs), needed constant power supply and urged him to ensure Geometric power starts supply immediately.

He said Ikpeazu achieved much in the area of security but asked for more effort and commitment adding that there was need for him to ensure government workers received their salaries timely.

Mr Kalu Lazarus, Secretary, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) said governor should rid Abia roads of touts who collected unapproved tolls from motorists thus hampering its development.

Lazarus urged Ikpeazu to complete the roads he started across the state, begin new roads, provide pipe-borne water for Abians and ensure every child was sent to school in the state.

The traditional Ruler of Aba-Ukwu autonomous Community, Eze Monday Ugbor, said the governor should commence work on Port Harcourt road, Obohia, Crystal Park, Urrata and Ohanku roads which had been deplorable.

The monarch also urged the governor to pursue projects that would provide jobs for Abia youths like the Enyimba Economic City which he said Ikpeazu was committed to.

Mr Francis Ifeakandu, Managing Director, Anaedo Film Corporation, said Ikpeazu should develop infrastructure, actualize Isiala Ngwa Dry Port and improve security to increase the ease of doing business in Abia.