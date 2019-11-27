<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two civil society groups, the Bayelsa Rainbow Coalition for Good Governance (BRCGG) and Civil Society Advanced Forum for SDGs 2030 (CSAF-SDGs 2030), have advised Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, to constitute a panel to investigate the appointment of 35 new permanent secretaries by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Chairman of the BRCGG, Francis Wainwei, and his CSAF-SDGs 2030 counterpart, Clifford Wilson, made the call during a joint press briefing in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Other officials of the groups present at the media event included Goodluck Igbudu and Fred Joel, among others.

Dickson had at the weekend inaugurated the 35 newly appointed permanent secretaries and a commissioner, Felix Sam-Ateki, at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Wainwei and Wilson said it was necessary for the incoming Lyon administration to probe the appointment of the 35 permanent secretaries in order to verify whether it followed due process and in accordance with the public service rules.

They argued that the appointments, which were being made close to the expiration of Dickson’s tenure, could pose a problem to the incoming government.

The organisations also stated that the appointments were questionable because information at their disposal indicated that about 11 of the 35 permanent secretaries were from Sagbama Local Government Area where the governor comes from.

According to them, some of the new permanent secretaries were on grade levels 9, 11, 12 and 13, which are below grade level 14 that qualifies a civil servant to be so appointed while others were vice principals of secondary schools.

They said, “We have discovered that among the 35 permanent secretaries appointed, 11 of them came from Sagbama Local Government Area. We have discovered that these appointments are questionable.

“We are, therefore, calling on the incoming government to set up a panel to investigate the appointment of these 35 permanent secretaries whether it is in consonance with the rules and regulations of the civil service.

“If they are not in consonance with the rules and regulations, then the incoming government should take appropriate action because what we feel is that this outgoing government wants to create problems for the incoming government.”

The groups further raised the alarm that some government officials had allegedly commenced employment racketeering by collecting between N50,000 and N100,000 in exchange for appointment letters into the civil service.

Wainwei and Wilson contended that it would be in the interest of Bayelsa State for the Lyon administration to take off smoothly without any encumbrances like 35 new permanent secretaries and the unjustifiable civil service employments.