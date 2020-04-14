<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Igbo Renaissance Forum (IRF) has warned mischief makers to stay clear and not taint the character of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Forum in a release signed by its International Co-ordinator, Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, warned those who have preoccupied themselves with sending out fake messages on social media in the name of Senator Abaribe to stop henceforth.

The one-page release dated April 13, stated inter alia: “We have taken note of the messages making the rounds in the social media, purporting that the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe warned that the China Doctors must not be allowed anywhere near the South East.





“Another falsehood is being peddled again, insinuating that the Distinguished Senator has berated his fellow South East political leaders, while eulogizing the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB). We do not know what these people concocting these lies want to achieve.

“We of the Igbo Renaissance Forum place a very high premium on Senator Abaribe, who has so far distinguished himself, both as a Senate Minority Leader and a worthy Igbo.

“We shall not fold our arms and watch as such unfortunate falsehood targeted at tainting his person and creating unnecessary controversy that would distract the Senator at this time that we are all trying to contribute our genuine efforts towards containing the rampaging COVID-19 Pandemic barraging through nations”.