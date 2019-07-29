<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East in the National Assembly, Bassey Akpan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to steer clear of the APC and its development programmes.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mike George, National Coordinator of APC Success Movement.

The statement followed purported media reports that Akpan had attempted to speak in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Godswill Akpabio into his cabinet through a failed ‘Point of Order’ even after the Minority Leader of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe, had spoken copiously in support of Akpabio’s ministerial nomination.

“It is pertinent to note that the purported support of Senator Akpan of Mr. President’s programmes is nothing but a face-saving attempt to curry favours by a senator who has penchant in fighting against President Buhari and the nomination of his people into federal appointments.

“However, curiously, the same architect of the horrendous fraud that was perpetrated against the APC has suddenly turned around to mask as a promoter of our great party’s development programmes and policies.

Having failed to block Akpabio, Akpan has shamelessly turned himself into a megaphone of our party when, in fact, his services are not need.

“We want him to face his plethora of cases with the Federal Government, particularly the criminal prosecution by the EFCC.

“No wonder he is trying to curry favours from the Federal Government with a view to lobbying to have the slew of criminal charges hanging on his neck dropped.

“Therefore, it is imperative to call on Senator Akpan to desist forthwith from further trying to portray himself as a friend of the APC, because there is no space him in our party.”