President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to wade into the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Rivers state to make it a formidable opposition and brace up stronger for the 2023 general elections in the state.

A socio-political group, Excellence Achievers Movement (EAM), which made the appeal over the weekend in Port Harcourt, said it was only President Buhari that could resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the APC.

The group, in a statement said that the division and bickering within the party, has deprived the state a strong opposition party that should equally contribute to governance through constructive criticism of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The statement, signed by its President, Comrade Solomon Lenu, noted that a state like Rivers, which played a huge role in the emergence of the APC to power at the centre, deserves a united house to effectively play its role as an opposition party in Rivers.

He described Rivers as the only state that practices a one-party state under the PDP without an opposition due to the inability of the national leadership of the APC to rise up to the occasion to resolve the crisis confronting the party in Rivers.