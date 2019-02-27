



Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has urge re-elected President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in youth employment, agricultural transformation, industrial development and lasting solution to power generation and distribution.

The group gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

He said: “As the nation celebrates President Buhari’s re-election, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria enjoins him to step up his effort in the areas of youth employment, agricultural transformation, industrial development.

“Same goes for finding lasting solution to power generation and distribution.

“Nigerians must have endorsed the president’s achievements in the areas of fight against corruption, infrastructure development, particularly on road construction, reactivation of railway services, remodeling of Airports and Seaports to meet International standards.

“The president also did well in fighting insecurity, raising the bar in economic and social intervention programmes of Federal Government and employment opportunities for the youth in Ministries, Parastatals, Military, Police and NPOWER.’’

The group called on the runner-up in the presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, to accept election result in the spirit of statesmanship.

According to the national coordinator, if Atiku feels otherwise, he should be patriotic to follow due-process in registering his objection by taking his case through legal process.

“MMWG condemns, in unequivocal terms, the threat and intimidation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by functionaries of the dominant opposing party in Nigeria. “

The group expressed concern that functionaries of the dominant opposing party in the country could call for declaration of their candidate as the winner, when votes were still being counted across the country.

“It depicts the desperation of those making such calls to win at all costs,’’ he said.

Abdullahi, who called for maintenance of peace, law and order in the country, urged security agencies to be vigilant and be more committed to their duties.

“We commend them on the achievements recorded so far in this election and look forward for more conducive atmosphere to run Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.’’

MMWG is an NGO comprising of Muslim Professionals in various disciplines committed to professionalism and high ethical standard in media practice and good governance in Nigeria.