<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As November 16th election in Kogi and Bayelsa State draws nearer, a group, under the auspices of Democracy Dividend Development Initiatives (DDDI) has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to concentrate on making effective laws that will tackle rising tide of insecurity, joblessness, poverty and other socioeconomic issues in the country.

The group, who advised lawmakers to concentrate on their legislative functions rather than meddle in the affairs of registered political parties, reminded them that the nation is passing through a very difficult period.

Barrister Suleiman Ahmed Alkasawua, the President of the group, stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna.

The group noted that the nation is passing through very difficult period but the legislators are rather busy fixated on irrelevant issues like the deregistration of political parties which has nothing to do with raising the living standards of ordinary Nigerians.

According to them, “Nigerians at different constitutional conferences in the country accepted the notion that Nigeria should be a multiparty democratic country while the 1999 constitution (as amended) has also given the Nigerian people the right to belong to different parties of their choice.

“What Nigerians expect from members of the National Assembly is to create an enabling environment for multiparty democracy to thrive,” he said.

He called on Nigerians and lovers of democracy to exert pressure on the lawmakers to amend the electoral laws in order to promote multiparty democracy and remove the factors that made it possible for security operatives and thugs to disrupt polls for the purpose of creating room for inconclusive polls.