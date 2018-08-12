The Jama’tu Izalatul Bidi’a Waikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS), an Islamic group, in Kano has called on eligible voters, irrespective of religious background, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The state Chairman of JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdallah Pakistan, made the appeal on Saturday in Kano during a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Pakistan said that PVCs would enable them elect leaders of their choice in the 2019 general elections, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said possession of PVC was only the means through which the electorate could choose leaders of their choice.

“As the national general election draws closer, I appeal to all Kano residents irrespective of their religious background who are eligible to vote to register and get their voter cards.

“The objective of the PVC is that every registered voter gets his or her card on time so as to allow him or her exercise his or her franchise during the elections.

“This will also enable you to vote God-fearing and credible leaders in the interest of national development,” he said.

Pakistan also called for continuous prayers for peace, unity and development in the country.

He said that the body had set up a committee to sensitise residents of the state on the importance of PVC and peaceful conduct of election.

The cleric added that the committee would go round the 44 local government areas of the state to enlighten voters on peace and unity before and after election.

The Islamic scholar also called on politicians to play the game according to rules, saying “politics is not a do or die affair”.

Responding, Ganduje thanked JIBWIS for the visit and commended the group for embarking on the political sensitisation and mobilisation of the electorate in the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Malam Ali Fagge, the governor stressed the role of religious leaders in nation building.

He presented JIBWIS with a 14 -seater bus to scale up the campaign and advocacy towards promoting peace and unity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set Aug. 17 as deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration in the country.