A group identified as Ekubaraoha Mandate Group has accused the Ebonyi State Governor, Dr. David Umahi and the Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation of neglect and failure to compensate them for supporting him in 2015.

They claimed that despite their efforts in canvassing votes for Umahi’s emergence as governor in 2015, the governor neglected them since he got into office.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki shortly after their meeting, the group whose membership cuts across all the local government councils in the state, demanded recognition and settlement of the group with the sum of N5.5 million to cover the expenses they incurred in staging rallies during campaigns

The group led by its President, Comrade Eze Ogbonnaya Okoroafor, aka Marshall, also demanded the appointment of its members into positions of trust, saying a labourer deserved his wage.

The group also called Ekubaraoha Youth Association Ebonyi State, claimed that it worked tirelessly for Governor Umahi ‘s candidature and victory in 2015, threatening to withdraw its support for the governor’s second term bid if their demands were not met.

The group’s president also claimed that his members made monetary contributions to the governor’s campaign organisation to ensure his success at the poll.

He said, ”We are the first group that started projecting His excellency, Governor Umahi for governorship race in Ebonyi State and stood for him even when things were tough; evidence to back our claims is below. During the struggle, His Excellency, Governor Umahi, advised us to work hard, as all our interests, slots, recognition would be given to us after the exercise.

”We prepared jingles, banners, sponsored newspaper publications, ward canvassers, polling booth agents, we produced posters, flyers and all mentioned here. We donated to Divine Mandate Campaign organisation.

”Above all, we donated money to Divine Mandate campaign organisation. After all our contributions to the success of Divine Mandate 2015, His Excellency, Governor Umahi, went ahead to settle PDP and Divine Mandate Organisation, but Ekubaraoha Mandate Group was forgotten, abandoned, neglected, no compensation, no appointment, no recognition and no settlement up till today.”

Continuing, he said, ”We have written several letters to His Excellency, but we never got any reply. We have reported to many stakeholders in the state, but to no avail. We have approached the governor ‘s brother, who is also South East Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Deacon Austin Umahi; the First Vice Chairman, Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council and the traditional ruler of Ugwulangwu Autonomous Community, His Royal highness, Raphael Iyioku; Mr. Udude, the chief protocol officer to the governor, in respect of the matter, but to no avail.

”We are fighting a just cause. We have equally written to Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters, Very Rev Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali, to no avail. The problem is that some of our members now accuse me of having collected money from government without remembering them.

”For us to work for him (Governor Umahi), he has to recognise us, which includes monetary compensation, empowerment and appointments.