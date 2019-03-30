<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Leaders of Buhari/Osinbajo Re-election Group (BOREG) within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state met in Akure,the Ondo state capital on Saturday to appraise the just-concluded 2019 polls.

The meeting was aimed at putting the results of the elections in proper perspective for future endeavours.

The leader of the group and Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji, hailed members for working assiduosly for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He charged supporters of the ruling party to align and work towards the next year governorship election to guarantee victory for the party.

Iji also appreciated leaders and members of BOREG across the State for their untiring effort towards the success of the project despite ‘visible’ challenges.

The envoy admonished them to remain steadfast and doubled their commitments to the party as a platform for progressives governance in the country.

He assured the people that their support for the re-election project would not go unrewarded.

Also, the Coordinator of the group, Basorun Wale Oyewole echoed the message of BOSEG leader, Iji in appreciating all members of the group for their loyalty and support for all the candidates of the party during the last general elections.

He used the opportunity to commend all winners on APC’s platform.

Leaders of the group in sequence commended the enviable roles the group played during the elections.

They enjoined its leadership to keep the house intact for future engagements.

BOSEG stakeholders resolved that both leaders and members of the group should remain committed and alive to their responsibilities in their respective local government areas.

It would be recalled that the group’s leader, Iji ahead of the Presidential/National Assembly polls in the state donated 20 branded vehicles, Giant Bill Boards and Office accommodation in support of Buhari’s re-election.

At the parley were former Speaker, Ondo State Assembly, Kenneth Olawale,Dr Segun Ayodele, former commissioner, Mrs Yinka Alabi, and Wale Akintimehin.

Others are O.Omoogun, Samson Ojetayo,Eben Ogunrinde, Bolu Adeboye,Bisi Ayeni, Chief S.A Idris,Olakunle Eko, Mrs Kehinde Adeniran(KK) and Rotimi Agbede who are all APC stalwarts.