<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Osun State-based social group, Ifesowapo Kajose Society, has described the resolve of the South West geo-political zone to work with other zones to actualize second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as wise and progressive.

The group saluted the “active participation of the South West” to achieve the feat.

In a statement by its President, Mr. Samuel Jegede, the group said when it is time for South West to provide national leadership for the country the zone will count on other zones for support and to return the goodwill it has established over the years.

According to him, the six states, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun Ondo and Ekiti that make up the South West have the resources to lead Nigeria.

However, he cautioned Ogun State out of the six states in the South West to step aside when it is time for the zone to produce the nation’s leader because “it has benefited more than the rest in the past and therefore, as a matter of equity and equality only Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States must have a shot at the presidency.

“Congratulating Buhari for returning to power in the second term, Jegede advised that he must not allow himself to be distracted from focusing myraids of challenges facing Nigeria, including insecurity, economy, energy among others and must proffer solutions to them without further delay.

He commemded the All Progressives Congress for providing exemplary government and good governance in Osun, Ekiti and Lagos States.