The League of Young Professionals has described as malicious the recent attacks on the person of Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, by Reno Omokri.

According to a statement by tbe group signed by Yemi Ojumu, National Publicity Secretary; Umar Dangana, National Director of Mobilisation and Steve Agadah, National Director of Enlightenment, Reno, whose antics are not new, has overreached himself again.

The group said Reno’s diatribes against Malam Garba Shehu, a respected model of professional excellence and a man of integrity, are diversionary gimmickry.

“They have not in any way addressed the point of massive corruption in the previous government in which he served.

“We strongly deplore these attacks on Malam Garba Shehu and advise Reno and the corrupt cabal which he stoutly defends, to desist forthwith and seek the face of God.

“Malam Garba Shehu has always stood for truth, justice, and good governance. His track record in public service is impeccable and easily verifiable. Going by his career trajectory, which has been illustrious, his previous political associations have been informed by patriotic inclinations and desire to nurture democracy and good governance. When he noticed a trust and credibility deficit in those administrations, he spoke out against them. Malam Garba’s public record is unblemished.

“Reno should direct the energies of his social media rascality elsewhere if he cannot rally to a just cause. The issues at stake are severe and border on our very existence as a nation where public service is driven by values.

“In civilized societies, Reno and others like him would be cooling off in some restitution facility, atoning for their mindless looting of the public treasury. Their criminal action which is a betrayal of public trust is the cause of the mass poverty in the land.

“No amount of social media histrionics by Reno will change the narrative: It’s about corruption, this government’s laudable efforts to bring the enablers and beneficiaries of fraud to justice, and the battle to end the culture of impunity by public officers. In this regard, we pledge our wholesome support to the Muhammadu Buhari administration in its determined fight against corruption.

“We implore Malam Garba Shehu to ignore Reno’s social media theatrics and remain focused. The future of our country, a better life for our children and the enthronement of positive national ethics, are at stake,” the statement reads.