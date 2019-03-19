



A group known as “Edo PDP Parliament for Positive Change” has vowed to rescue the state chapter of the party from what it called “the non-winning election syndrome” and turn it into a “vibrant, inclusive and transparent party that will always win the election in Edo State.”

The group’s position was contained in a statement made available to newsmen after an emergency meeting of the group in Benin City, the Edo State capital, at the weekend.

The communiqué signed by Barr. Davison Osas Davison, its legal adviser, said that its doors were open to women and men who were passionate about the PDP’s plight and desired to reverse its electoral misfortunes since the present executive committee led by Chief Dan Orbih assumed office nine years ago.

Orbih, the Edo PDP chairman, in a swift reaction said, there was no a time he used his position for personal gains.

He said that the party under his leadership recorded victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and also won two senatorial and four House of Representatives seats in the just-concluded National Assembly and the presidential elections in the state.

Orbih, who described the group as faceless and unknown to the party, said, “From their statement, it is obvious that they are not members of the party. They are sponsored faceless group who are on a mission to create the impression that there is a crisis in our party as a result of the resounding defeat the APC suffered in the state in the presidential and the National Assembly elections.”

However, the group in a statement declared, “We can no longer fold our hands and allow a group of political merchants to destroy the party we laboured to form and nurture before the so-called leaders came in from their former political parties to reap where they did not sow.”

“Edo PDP Parliament for Positive Change is irrevocably committed to returning the party to the people from the present hold of the few cabal.”

They accused Orbih of using his position, “to enrich himself”, noting that, “Dan Orbih is known for compromising in every party primary by financial inducement from moneybag aspirants to the disadvantage of popular ones who could have won election without much ado which has been a total drawback for the Edo PDP in every election in the state”.

In addition, the group noted that on several occasions, the state chairman traded off the party by, “getting financial inducement from the ruling party only to devise a means to downplay party members’ full commitment to winning elections.

“Sometimes, when money comes to the party, he and few of his cabal pocket a good percentage of it such that, in the end, the party can hardly meet its logistics operations for electioneering activities”.

In addition, it accused the chairman of running the party like a sole administrator from his own personal house and using the state secretariat only when there was need for press briefings whereas, every other meeting was conducted in his house to put fear in the minds of the audience thereby making them keep mute during meetings for fear of being lynched by his boys.

They challenged Orbih to explain why he has refused to hold executive or enlarged executive meeting since he assumed office, a development they said translated into sole administrator-ship style of running the party affairs.