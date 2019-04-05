<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An NGO, the Working Group on Women, Youth, Peace and Security in West Africa and the Sahel (WGWYPS-WAS) says early outreach to stakeholders is germane for successes of future elections in Nigeria.

Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, Co-Country Representative, Working Group, disclosed this during the launching of the FCT Working Group Campaign, in Abuja.

According to her, Nigeria is unique, there is our colour, culture, but in the world of peace and security it’s also unique. It is one of the counties in West Africa with two Country Representatives because of its size.

“We are here to launch the FCT campaign and the nature of the campaign is that we are able to carry out pre- election advocacy and outreach to stakeholders.

“A crucial part of our work has been monitoring; something that most of you in civil society here today do so well.

“We are also interested in post election observation, analysis and reporting,” she said

“Yes we know our elections are every four years but we have some off cycle elections and elections are not limited to one event but is a process .

According to her, “information is key, information is power and how do we share it in order for it to be of benefit to you and to all of us.”