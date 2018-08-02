For over five hours, on Wednesday, a socio-political organization, in Kwara state, under the aegis of the Kwara Liberation Group, with a coalition of progressive forces, staged a peaceful rally in the Ilorin metropolis for better leadership and governance in the state.

The peaceful rally, tagged a mega rally of 300,000 Kwarans in three Kilometres, three hours, three minutes and three seconds, was aimed at mobilising people of the state to effect what they described needed change from current situation in the state to a progressive change.

Members of the group took the rally from popular Gerin Alimi Roundabout through major roads such as Lagos, Surulere/Oja Oba, Emir’s and terminated it at the Post Office area of the metropolis.

A statement by the chairman of the organisation, Dr. Amuda Aluko, a member of the defunct National Reconciliation Committee (NARECO), said that the people had for long been deprived and denied basic benefits expected from a functional representative government who enjoyed goodwill of the people to get to power.

The elder statesman, who solicited support and cooperation of the people to the movement and others in the search for development of the state, said that, “we are closed to the promised land.

“We should collectively put a stop to the unholy use of both our capital and human resources to a more meaningful and masses oriented options”.

Also speaking, one of the leaders of the movement, John Adegboye, called for change in political leadership of the state, saying that people are now more enlightened on what they want for the state and for themselves.

Adegboye said that many states created after Kwara State could boast of more development than what obtained in the state at the moment, attributing the slow development to poor leadership drive.

The people also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies against suspected looters and criminals, urging the government to ensure non-politicisation and speedy trial of the cases.

“President Buhari’s masses oriented programmes to empower the aged and the youth is highly commendable and we urge that more of such be embarked upon.

“We assure you that Kwarans who are direct beneficiaries of your economic and security policies, are solidly behind you and Kwarans shall not disappoint you”, he said.