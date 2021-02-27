



A group within the Lagos chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, “The PDP Collectives” has called on the National Working Committee of the party to call the National Legal Adviser to order over his perceived tactical support for a lawsuit that seeks to postpone the South West Zonal Congress of the party.

In a release it issued Friday, titled: “PDP Is On The Path Of Self Destruction” and signed by its Chairman, Professor Tejumade Akitoye-Rhodes, the group said the role of the Adviser in a purported law suit seeking to derail the congress was rather disingenuous, suspicious, offensive and in bad taste.

It said the suit could lay a very dangerous precedent that might set the party on the path of implosion.

PDP Collectives said: “The Governor of Ọyọ State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, brought to the public forum on Thursday an ambiguous attempt by the PDP National Legal Adviser to halt and postpone the South West Zonal Congress already scheduled for March 6, 2021 through a very dubious court process.

"There is apparently no smoke without fire.





“And why single out the South West alone? This is totally unacceptable. It is an insult to the Yoruba people. It is an insult to Governor Makinde himself who is the leader of the party in the Southwest. If this charade is another way of telling the Yoruba people that they are not wanted in the PDP, they should note that no party can win the presidential election without a significant electoral input from the Southwest.”

The group advised the National Working Committee to warn the Legal Adviser to desist from playing a destabilizing forthwith.

In the words of the group: “The People’s Democratic Party is currently facing all kinds of self-inflicted challenges from various quarters. The National Auditor recently accused the managers of the party of untidy book-keeping. Sponsored factions are springing up virtually in all zones.

“The party platform appears wobbly, stripped of a firm, steadfast rudder.

“If the present managers feel overwhelmed and incapable of equitable leadership, it is our strong belief that they should step aside graciously for a National Caretaker Committee whose vision and commitment will be predicated on instilling discipline, justice, fairness and sincere leadership to the party.”