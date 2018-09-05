Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have paid for and obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms valued at N45.5m for the president.

Members of the group under the aegis of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network were received by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

National coordinator of the group, Sunnisi Musa, said President Buhari certainly did not have the cash but that he has enough goodwill which members of the group were at the APC Secretariat to prove.