A women group, Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo (NWM4BO), has declared that the presidency is not losing sleep over the merger of 39 political parties, who came together to wrestle power from Buhari in 2019.

National president of the group, Pastor (Mrs.) Mfawa Usani, described the merger as a convergence of politicians who have failed to manage the collective commonwealth of the people.

Usani also described most of the groups as ‘briefcase political parties’, who are not politically relevant in their constituencies, adding that the group also lacks political ideologies.

She stated that the women group would remain resolute in marketing the programmes and policies of President Buhari and Osinbajo that have impacted positively on Nigerians.

“As a group, we want to state unequivocally that the presidency is not losing sleep over the merger of some briefcase political parties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We saw the convergence of people who are just plotting to institutionalize corruption in Nigeria. People, who ordinarily should be begging for forgiveness for looting our collective wealth.

“The merger is the coming together of people who do not have political ideology. Those, who are not politically relevant in their various states and constituencies. They are crop of people who survive by Abuja political oxygen.”

A statement signed by the group’s director of publicity, Dr. Rachael Ahmadu, which made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, however, called on Nigerians not to be deceived by cynics and critics of the Buhari’s administration, assuring that the commonwealth is safe with the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It maintained that the sacrifice made by Nigerians during the first term of Buhari’s administration would yield positive results if given second term in office, stressing that Malaysians also paid the supreme sacrifice to get to where they are today.