Ekiti Kete Good Citizen Association (EKGCA) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no reason to retain Ekiti State due to the pains inflicted on the people through poor governance.

The pressure group peopled by eminent Ekiti sons and daughters home and abroad called on all well-meaning citizens of the state to team up with Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, and Bisi Egbeyemi, his running mate, to restore good governance in Ekiti.

It organised a door-door campaign in Ado-Ekiti and environs to drum support for APC ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

Ayodeji Babatola, president of the group, said the group would mobilise the people across the 2,195 polling units on the need to support the Fayemi/Egbeyemi ticket that would bring radical development to the state.

“We are happy seeing youths like you embracing our candidacy for this election.

“We pray that Fayemi is voted for to become our governor in this state to rescue us from poverty. Our state must develop and I know someone of Fayemi’s standing will always think of how our state can develop. He will not embezzle or mismanage our money, because he is exposed and he has integrity.

“We must work hard to ensure that our party wins. Let me tell you this; Fayemi is ready to accommodate everybody. With what we have now, every Ekiti indigene wants APC to triumph.

“But as you continue to back our candidacy, we want you to be peaceful and ensure that you conduct yourselves in orderly manner, because what we stand for is the unity of the state,” Egbeyemi stated.