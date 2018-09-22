YIAGA Africa, a Civil Society Organsiation, says Saturday’s governorship election in Osun is an improvement on previous polls.

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, a board member of the group, said this in a midday situation report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the feat which included the early opening of polling booths for the poll.

Nwagwu said that the group under its Watching The Vote (WTV) initiative had deployed more than 500 observers to monitor the Osun election in 250 polling units.

“Watching The Vote commends INEC on continued improvements to the timely opening of polling units, as compared to the Anambra and Ekiti gubernatorial elections.

“In Anambra, INEC officials were observed in only 28 per cent of polling units by 7:30 a.m. and accreditation and voting had begun by 9 a.m. in 39 per cent of polling units.

“In Osun, INEC officials were observed in 78 per cent of polling units by 7:30 a.m. and accreditation and voting commenced in 91 per cent by 9:00am.

“Watching The Vote however noted two polling units where observers were initially turned away: Ife-East LGA where voters obstructed the observers from carrying out their tasks .

“Secondly, Ifelodun LGA where observers were prevented from observing by political party agents,as of 12:00 noon, but both of these situations had been resolved.’’

Nwagwu said that in view of the foregoing, YIAGA Africa WTV following its preliminary observation recommended that voters should respect the secrecy of the ballot.