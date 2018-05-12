The Muhammadu Buhari Legacy Foundation, a political organisation, says it has begun an online television station to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration so far.

Pastor Edward Olutoke, Chairman, North-Central of the foundation, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that the television station “is being run in partnership with Young Nigerians Against Greed (Y-NAG)

He said that the television station www.buharilegacytv.com would chronicle the present administration’s achievements in housing, entertainment, telecommunication, agriculture and security, among others, for the purpose of enlightening the public on the president’s credibility and capability to build a stronger nation.

“The news contents of the television station will be stronger on how these achievements have impacted on Nigerians by playing back the previous socio-political situation in the country before the advent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The station will also sensitise the public on the need for Nigerians to vote Buhari to power in 2019, following his achievements in exposing the enemies of the country who looted the country’s resources.

“Buhari has also steered back the economy to stability from the total collapse situation the past administration left it, giving Nigerians the hope for a better future in his first tenure,’’ Olutoke said.

He quoted Buhari during his electioneering as saying that fighting corruption was fundamental to restoring the moral health of the nation and freeing the country’s enormous resources for urgent socio-economic development.

Olutoke observed that in spite of the challenges he faced in the fight against corruption, his resolve to fight on has been unwavering.