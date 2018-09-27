A group known as the Bauchi Youth Advocate for Good Governance has kicked against direct primary election in the state, saying that conducting an indirect primary election was safer in order to avoid any unforeseen crisis in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Muhammad Auwal Garba, who stated this during a press conference Wednesday in Bauchi, said that the stand of the state chapter of the party calling for an indirect primaries was to have a smooth election which would be void of rancour and choas.

According to him, “Bauchi State is among the vulnerable states in the Northeast in terms of security. Also, a peculiar threat of Sara Suka (political thugs) and the battle to uproot them is yet to be completed. Those thugs are foot soldiers to dance, capable of dancing to tune of bad politicians.”

“As youths, we have resolved to have a peaceful state and a direct primary is not safe for our state at the moment having carefully observed the situation on ground” he said

The Chairman said that they were not unaware of some dubious plans of the opposition party who were fanning the agitation of direct primary mode of election in APC in order to produce an incompetent person to emerge the APC flag bearer.

“It is the hope of this group that the national chairman of APC consider our stand on this matter of conducting a direct primary election given the risk involved and intervene,” he added.