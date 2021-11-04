Group: Justice Odili’s residence invasion, result of power tussle in PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has been accused of having a hand in the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence.

A group, Equity And Justice In Politics And Governance Movement said it suspects power play in the party led to it.

The Convener of the group, Momodu H. Tarka, said the invasion of the residence of the Supreme Court Justice may not be unconnected with the power tussle in the PDP before the National Convention of the party held in Abuja.

The group said a thorough investigation should be carried out to unearth those behind the act.

Tarka said: “Still some accusing fingers were being pointed at the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubalar Malami, SAN, who also swiftly and boldly deny any involvement in the sage.

“In addition to that, he also ordered that investigation be carried out to unravel the issue as well as bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Ordinarily, we, at the EQUITY AND JUSTICE IN POLITICS AND GOVERNANCE MOVEMENT would have ignored the saga and not delve into the issue but because we are a responsible organisation that is concerned about the well-being of the country and its citizens and we are firm believers in the entrenchment of democracy and the rule of law, hence, our intervention.

“We noted with great displeasure several attempts to the name and the office of Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN in any matter in the country with a view to dent his hard-earned image. One of which was the allegation accused of indiscriminately granting fiat to some persons to prosecute and recover government assets from some politically exposed person. SOME OF THESE MOVES ARE ALREADY PLAYING OUT AND FRESH ALLEGATIONS WILL BE IN THE MEDIA BETWEEN NOW AND WEEKEND!

“We dare say that the invasion of the residence of Justice Odili may not be unconnected with the power tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Nigerians will recall that before the raid last week, there had been power tussle in the PDP between the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus. It is also a known fact that Governor Wike, Secondus and Justice Odili are from Rivers state. Some may say Justice Odili is from Imo state but it is a notorious fact that she is from Rivers by marriage, to the former governor of the state, Chief Peter Odili.

“The invasion of the residence may not be unconnected to the power play in the PDP ahead of the 2023 election and has nothing to do with the Federal Government and the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Have you ever wondered why the invasion took place shortly after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State was delivered and the Chairman of the party, Prince Secondus announced that he will approach the Supreme Court to appeal the judgment.

“With this revelation, we call on security agencies in the country to investigate and prosecute anyone found culpable in the assault on Justice Odili.

“Even, before investigations are carried out, some mischief makers have accused the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of being involved in the invasion and called for his sack.

“IF WE MAY ASK, WHAT MANNER OF JUSTICE IS THAT?!

“It is obvious that some Nigerians who do not want the progress of the country in the justice sector are envious of his achievement as AGF. These people could go to any length to mischievously attempt to forge his signature and append to any document, concoct different names, supply bogus email addresses, spurious locations and false identities to do the job of their paymasters.

“Whenever there are issues like this, they are so quick to pass judgment that IF THE SUN DOES NOT RISE TODAY, THEY WILL ACCUSE THE HONOURABLE ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE OF BEING BEHIND IT!

“Thankfully, the AGF has said he is open to investigation. It takes someone whose hands are clean to be bold enough to say that he is open to probe.”