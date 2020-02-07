<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), a non-governmental organization, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further reduce the current 18 political parties to five.

Newsmen recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday in Abuja, announced the de-registration of 74 political parties out of the 92 political parties for non-performance in the 2019 General Elections.

The Chairman of SNPM, Mr. Augustine Chukwudum, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that there was a need to further reduce the 18 political parties to five to show seriousness and widespread.





“We are still calling on the national assembly to amend the constitution so that we cannot have more than five political parties.

“A fewer number of political parties are needed now in Nigeria and not many mushroom political parties that do not make an impact,’’ he said.

The SNPM boss, however, commends INEC for de-registering the 74 political parties as “ a welcome development that any reasonable person must commend’’.

“We have been saying it that Nigeria does not need all these mushroom political parties.

“It is a waste of time and taxpayers money to continue to push parties that do not impact on the life of citizens,’’ he said.