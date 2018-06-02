General Muhammadu Buhari National Solidarity Advancement (GMB-NASA) has commended the President for sustaining Nigeria’s 19 years of democracy.

The Director-General of the group, Mr Charles James, made commendation at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Buhari had built, sustained and strengthened strong institutional values since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

James said contrary to criticisms, the Buhari administration deserved accolades on feats achieved so far particularly in the Niger Delta and South-South region.

The director-general however called for support for the president in order to sustain development strides, especially the Ogoni cleanup project.

“Since Mr President assumed office he has done a lot for Nigerians especially the Niger Delta region.

“He sustained the NDDC and Presidential amnesty programmes even though he has the power to scrap it.

“President Buhari has also ensured the cleanup of Ogoni land which was abandoned by past administrations by releasing funds through the Ministry of Environment for work to commence,’’ he said.

James said Buhari was not for the Niger Delta or South-South alone and not president of oil companies but for every Nigerian.

He said appointments were given to sons and daughters from the region to take care of the Niger Delta.

“To ensure the development of the Niger Delta and South-South, the President sacked the former Special Adviser on Niger Delta amnesty programme Paul Boro and appointed Charles Waka, he is performing and we can see the development in the region,” he said.

James further lauded the administration’s efforts in the fight against terrorism, charging Nigerians to contribute to ensuring peace by always informing security agencies on happenings around them.

“Today there is peace in the Niger Delta region and the hostility, kidnapping that was common has been tackled except for cases of armed robbery which is also a challenge in every part of the county.

“We should all be security conscious because the President cannot be everywhere.

“We should see it as a responsibility to always inform the Police and other security agencies of happenings to help them perform and serve us better,” he said