



Group known as Coalition of Civil Society for Peaceful Election in Kwara state (CCSPEKS) has hailed people of the state for their peaceful conduct during the last Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group also applauded Kwarans for massively turning out to exercise their civic rights.

In a statement, CCSPEKS, Team Leader Musa Aliyu said “This clearly indicates that democracy is really growing in the state. We want to implore people to guide against act that may lead to post election tension.

“We want political parties to warn their supporters against overzealous celebrations that may trigger acrimony in the state.

”Also, we want all contestants at the poll to see the outcome as people will and see it as their own sacrifice to ensure development of Kwara state.

“At CCSPEKS, we shall continue to hold elected leaders accountable to the people so that their wills shall prevail.”