Oranmiyan Worldwide, a socio-political group, has hailed the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja which affirmed the victory of Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as winner of the September 22, 2018 governorship election and September 27, 2018 rerun election in Osun State.

Hon Olajide Sadiq, Director General, Oranmiyan Worldwide, gave the commendation while addressing members of the group who thronged Osogbo, the state capital, to celebrate Oyetola’s victory.

Sadiq said the Appeal Court verdict was victory for rule of law, democracy and the people of Osun, adding that with the verdict, “it is now glaring that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

According to him, “We are very happy with the judgment given by the Court of Appeal and that is why we trooped out in our numbers to celebrate and to affirm our loyalty and commitment to the government of the day.

“I think we are now having a judiciary we supposed to have. When you look at the judgment, four of the judges set aside the earlier verdict of the tribunal, although, there was one single minority judgment. The justice said he did not concur with the fact that Justice Obiara was not in the court during the tribunal sittings. He said he cannot give judgment by proxy.

“When the other judges were in the court, Obiara was not in court. I think the Appeal Court has done the right thing by affirming that Governor Isiaka Oyetola is the validly elected governor of Osun.

Expressing optimism that the APC and Oyetola would floor PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademol Adeleke, at the Supreme Court, Sadiq said APC and Oyetola had been vindicated by the verdict of the Court of Appeal.