Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode deserves a second term in office because he has delivered the dividends of democracy in the state.

In a statement by the group, they listed achievements of the governor saying the governor has paid backlog payment of N11billion as arrears to retirees of Lagos State Government.

According to them, he built the Safety Arena, in Oshodi, to bring all the Departments and Agencies responsible for safety and emergency management under one roof, pointing out that he completed or close to completing more than 300 Local Government road projects, since 2015.

They added that he repositioned Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA noting that the Agency now operates via 4 centres, namely Command & Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja; LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) Cappa Oshodi; LASEMA Response Unit, Lekki (by Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge) and LASEMA Response Unit, Onipanu. Equipped LRU with modern equipment (trucks, power bikes, heavy-duty vehicles and fire trucks, Mobile Intensive Care Ambulances and Light Rescue Equipment, and 14 new BMW Power Bikes for on-spot reconnaissance assessments of emergency incidents.

He said “Launched Amnesty period for land/property owners to obtain/regularise building permits. Between March 1 and August 31, 2018, Lagos State Government will not charge any penalty for those who have erected structures on their land without a building permit. This window offers a 6-month grace period for landowners to obtain their building permit.

“Commenced construction of 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Road, 6. Commenced construction of 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Road, scheduled for completion by December 2018.

“Completed palliative repair work on section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway between Eric Moore and Okokomaiko. Work ongoing on Okokomaiko to Badagry section.

“Established Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA, in 2017, for speedy redress of consumers’ complaints.

“Acquired equipment worth more than 5 billion Naira for the State Police Command and Rapid Response Squad. Equipment donated include 100 4-door salon cars, 55 Ford Ranger pick-ups, 10 Toyota land cruiser pick-ups, 15 BMW power bikes, 100 power bikes, Isuzu trucks, three helicopters, two gun boats, 120 power generating sets, 15 armoured personnel carriers, revolving lights, siren and public address system, vehicular radio communicators, security gadgets including bullet proof vests, helmets, handcuffs, uniforms, kits and improved insurance and death benefit schemes for officers.

According to them “Launched the Bus Reform Initiative, to bequeath a world class transportation system to the State. It will see the construction of new bus terminals, introduction of 5,000 new buses, and construction of 100 modern Bus Shelters across the State.

“Launched the Lagos To The World (#L2W) global campaign, to better market and communicate investment opportunities in the State. As part of the launch of L2W, the Ambode Administration has also unveiled a deal book detailing investment opportunities in key sectors including health, transportation, oil and gas, among others.”