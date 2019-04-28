<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A pressure group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, The Young Flyers (TYF), has called for the lifting of the suspension placed on the state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), by the National Working Committee of the party, describing the action as ill-advised and unfair.

Although the governor recently denied knowledge of being suspended as he had not received any official letter to the effect, the party has yet to deny the widespread report that he is now on suspension.

In a statement issued in Lagos Sunday, by its president, Mr. Clement Adeyanju, and secretary, Mrs. Esther Buraimoh, the group said the accusation of anti-party activities levelled against the governor was a concoction by some desperate politicians keen on securing the party’s governorship ticket in the November 2020 election in the state.

“There was no way the governor would have worked against the party in the last general election. It is true that some candidates endorsed by Akeredolu did not scale through at the party’s conventional primary but he still went ahead to mobilise support for all the APC candidates during the election.

“But the truth of the matter is that, some aggrieved party members who knew that the governor actually supported popular candidates went on their own to do protest votes for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

“As you all know, Ondo State people are egalitarian in nature and detest imposition in whatever form; this was simply demonstrated in the outcome of the last general elections in which the APC performed abysmally in the Ondo South and Central senatorial districts,” the group explained.

It added that it was Akeredolu who eventually saved the day by going round the state to assuage frayed nerves “among our teeming members, which resulted in the massive victory recorded by the APC in the state’s House of Assembly elections.”

The TYF, as such, called on the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to revisit the suspension order on the governor, by sending neutral assessors to come to Ondo State and hear all the parties involved.

“Governor Akeredolu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who knows the full implication of anti-party conducts and will never be that careless as to commit political hara-kiri. They are just blackmailing an innocent man, and our great party must stand for truth, equity and justice,” the group appealed.