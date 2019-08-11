<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group known as the Conference for Good Governance and Justice in Cross River State has expressed confidence in the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in the state to ensure justice is administered in the petitions before it.

A statement by the Coordinator of the group, Chief Etta Ujong Bassey, made available to newsmen in Calabar maintained that they believed the Tribunal is composed of a panel of noble judges.

Bassey said they expressed this against the background of allegations that a governor in the south-south was working with some respondents to subvert justice by compromising the Tribunal.

The statement alleged, “It has come to our knowledge that a senior lawyer and counsel to some respondents in the Cross River State National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal has been working round the clock to subvert justice by desperately attempting to compromise the Tribunal with financial inducements. Information making the rounds has it that one Governor in the South South is behind the funding.

“As the saying goes, in every rumour, there is an iota of truth, hence this privileged information now at our disposal must not be taken lightly and cannot be waved aside, especially given the recently published antecedents of this lawyer and some senior lawyers in securing judgments in their favour through extrajudicial means.

“We advise the said governor and senior lawyer to retrace their steps, because the searchlight has been directed at their activities with regards to petitions before the election Tribunal.

“The lawyer and his team should know that in this era of telecommunications technology, before long this illicit affairs in the temple of justice would be laid bare, and they would be put to permanent shame, if the refuse to retrace their steps.”