A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday called on delegates for the party’s national convention to elect immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the next national chairman of the party.

Speaking in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the national youth leader of the group, Mr. Ebube Gabriel Nwajei, insisted that Oshiomhole possesses the needed qualities to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

Flanked by other officers including the coordinator, Osareniye Ikponmwonba, and director of strategy and planning, Valentine Ogedegbe, Nwajei expressed confidence that Oshiomhole’s emergence as chairman will ensure total victory for the party in 2019.

He said Oshiomhole’s antecedents as a former labour leader stand him out among other contestants for the position, insisting that the ex-governor has the capacity to harmonise the various divergent views and bring about lasting unity and cohesion among members of stakeholders.

“The entire national executives, Nigeria and diaspora of Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN) formally endorse Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, CON for national chairmanship position of APC.

“We encourage party delegates across the country to support his candidature for the strengthening and unity of the party ahead of next year’s election,” Nwajei said.

Coordinator of the group, Osareniye Ikponmwonba seized the opportunity to stress the need for Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 for him to complete another term of four years.

Ikponmwonba said President Buhari has succeeded in pulling the nation’s economy out of recession, tackled corruption head long and reduced the alarming rate of insecurity in the last three years of his administration.

“We are going to mobilise for President Buhari in 2019 because of what he has done in the last three years. He is the only person that can take Nigeria to the next level.

“There has been economic hardship but the statistics are there that the economy is improving despite not reflecting in the lives of Nigerians for now. We urge Nigerians to have faith in Buhari and be patient for greater things to happen,” Ikponmwonba said.

On his part, Ogedegbe said the events of the last ten days including the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and the posthumous award given to MKO Abiola have deepen the nation’s democratic process.

Saying that the president is full of surprises, Ogedegbe advised Nigerians to return President Buhari in 2019 for him to deepen the foundation of change initiative.