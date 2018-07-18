Corruption, Not In My Country has criticised the conduct of politicians in the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election.

The anti-corruption and behavioral change advocacy group lamented the widespread buying of votes during the poll held on July 14.

Akin Fadeyi, executive director of the group, said the events in Ekiti should prick the conscience of all Nigerians committed to the democratic survival of the country.

The group said in a statement: “Ekiti state election was blighted and has cast a gloomy, curious and saddening doubts ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Mr. President, the news is all over town that money exchanged hands between Ekiti electorates and agents of the two foremost political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Votes were sold for prices ranging between N3000 and N5000. The election that should produce a good leader in a state so endowed with intellectual human resources was blighted as it turned out to be a selection of the higher bidder.

“The sad incident, well documented by international and local media are in video footages and prints and have become accessible to the whole world. This has placed us on the spotlight as the laughing stock of the global community and has indeed shown how uncommitted we are to advancing and deepening our democratic processes.

“The desperation exhibited by the Nigerian politicians calls the sincerity of their intentions to serve to questioning. It is a contradiction, that individuals who profess “the will to serve” would partake in acts capable of jeopardizing or causing harm to the people they pledge to serve, and lead.

“Corrupting the public through financial inducement runs at variance with our campaign against grassroots corruption, it sends wrong signals to the youth and dangerously undermines the values of diligence and hardwork.”

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the political class to be alive to their commitment to strengthening the nation’s democratic process.