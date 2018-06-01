Ahead of the June 23 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group, Ezza Izhiamairiabo Assembly (EIZ) in Ebonyi State, has started galvanising support for the election of former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomole as the national chairman of the party.

The group, codenamed E12, however said it is the former labour leader that is the most qualified to rescue the party from imminent defeats in the general election.

The group raised the alarm that if nothing urgent is done to rescue the All APC from the hands of its national chairman, Chief Oyegun, the party was bound to collapse before the forthcoming general election.

The group condemned the way and manner the national chairman has handled the affairs of the patty which have created crises in almost all the states in the country, as witnessed during the last concluded states congresses.

In a communique signed on Thursday in Abakaliki by its national president, Mr Arinze Unigwe; Secretary, Emmanuel Onwoshi; and Publicity secretary, Francis Alo, the group stressed that the popularity and fortunes of the party have declined and if nothing is done to redeem its lost image, there would be mass exodus from the party before the general election.

It said: “We are not joking. All is not well with our party, APC. It is on the verge of collapse. Virtually all the states of the federation are under severe crises. If nothing is done to rescue APC from the hands of Oyegun, our party will collapse before the general elections.

“The crises that greeted the just concluded ward, local and state congresses across the country have shown that all is not well with our party and the national chairman seems not disturbed on the state of affairs of our party.

“It’s worrisome that even when the President Muhammadu Buhari had openly endorsed the former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomole, as the chairmanship candidate, Oyegun has been strategising and scheming for reelection.

“Last month, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, led other South-east stakeholders to a meeting in Enugu State, where they passed a vote of confidence on Oyegun and his National Working Committee.”

The group however congratulated the newly elected chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Dr. Sylvester Nwambe, and the State Working Committee and charged them to unite all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the forthcoming elections in the state.

It further commended the state leader of the party and former governorship candidate of APC in 2015, Senator Julius Ucha, for his steadfast and commitment in galvanising support for the emergence of the former Edo State governor.

The group therefore called on all members of the APC to remain focused in the party as all efforts were on top gear to ensure a lasting peace in the party.